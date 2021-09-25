Battlefield Mobile: First gameplay videos leak

Battlefield Mobile had its first details revealed at the beginning of the month, but only with images, no videos. That changes now, with the first leaked screenshot of cellphones from people who had the chance to start testing the game in Southeast Asia. Check it out below:

One of the most interesting things about seeing the “pure” gameplay of the leak is to check out the game’s HUD, as these elements have been removed from the screenshots available on Google Play.

You can see that the screen elements are a bit polluted, which can be problematic on smaller phones:

The graphics are also not as impressive as we are used to seeing in every new one. battlefield, but that’s not a surprise since this is a mobile version. In addition to the hardware being more limited by the portable size, EA also wants to ensure that the game will run on the widest variety of devices possible.

Taking into account the overwhelming success of the rival franchise Call of Duty has done on cell phones, we can say that EA took a while to bring Battlefield to mobile too. So, we want to know from readers what they think of the game. Will he be able to compete on equal terms with the phenomenon COD Mobile?