Bayern wins lantern but Lewandowski loses chance to equal Gerd Müller’s record | german football

The winning routine of Bayen Munich remains unchanged. But forward Lewandowski experienced something unusual this Friday, in a 3-1 victory away from home, in the sixth round of the german championship : he did not score. The Polish top scorer missed the Bavarian triumph and missed a chance to equal a Gerd Müller record.

Watch the best moments of the game:

Lewandowski has been swinging the net in the Bundesliga for 15 rounds, since last season. If he reached the 16th game, he would join the legendary German striker and could then establish a new mark. But, in front of the flashlight, he didn’t score a goal.

Adding up all competitions, Lewa has scored in 19 consecutive matches with the Bayern Munich shirt. The last time shirt 9 had not scored a goal was in the Club World Cup final, against Tigres, on February 11 this year. With no goal from the Pole, it was up to Müller, Kimmich and Griesbeck, against, to build the victory of the Bavarians.

The first goal came in the 9th minute of the first stage. Davies went free on the left, crossed low, and Muller finished with left-hand plate. It was his 218th goal with the club’s shirt that made him overcome Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and enter the Top-3 of the team’s artillery, behind only Gerd Müller and Lewandowski.

At 30, Sané received it inside the area and rolled to Kimmich, who kicked with class, placed in the goalkeeper’s left corner. At the start of the second stage, Pavard received the red card directly for a cart at the edge of the area, in a clear goal, and Bayern were left with one less. But he didn’t slow down.

At 22, Kimmich took a free-kick from the right, and Griesbeck, who scored Lewandowski, deflected it against their own networks. In the end, the Swiss Itten hit a nice header and scored the only goal for the hosts: 3-1.

Bayern Munich reached 16 points from six games and remain at the top of the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg visit Hoffenheim this Saturday and could reach the same score. Greuther Fürth is the lantern, with just one point. Julian Nagelsmann’s team returns to the field on Wednesday, against Dynamo Kiev, at home, for the Champions League.