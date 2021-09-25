Bayonetta 3 has trailer revealed; check out

We were finally able to watch some of the gameplay in Bayonetta 3 this Thursday (23), during the Nintendo Direct. Also, the game’s release date has been set to 2022.

The game was officially announced in 2017, and since then we’ve had little information about it. But we finally got to see a little more of Bayonetta in action.

The video is just over 4 minutes and shows some of the gameplay of the game, as well as some cutscenes. We can see the protagonist fighting, jumping and doing her spins against gigantic monsters, besides seeing her controlling some of these.

In the description of the video, we can read: “You’ve waited long enough. The witch IS BACK! A new-looking Bayonetta returns to fight her enemies with her signature Witch Time! This time, she will use her new Demon Mask ability to channel the power of demons and engage in larger-than-life actions.”.

This new mentioned ability seems to give Bayonetta the power to summon and control different types of giant demons with some killer dance moves – a dragon, a bird and a scorpion are shown in the trailer.

So far, the release date for Bayonetta 3 has only been set to 2022, but let’s wait for more news to come out soon.