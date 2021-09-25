Bayonetta 3 wins trailer and will be released in 2022

New hairstyles, lots of action and frantic combat.

After four years of its announcement and complete silence on the part of the producers, Bayonetta 3 showed up at the end of Nintendo Direct. The trailer begins with soldiers attacking a giant monster, when the famous witch, Cereza, appears and begins a battle against the beast.

As seen in the trailer, several references from previous games in the series appear, such as battles with monsters so big and massive, along with the frantic and powerful combat, classic of previous games.

With a 2022 promising the release of big titles, it’s great to see that another title in a series well received by fans and critics alike was on its way.

Bayonetta series: more than a decade of success

Released in 2009, Bayonetta was directed by Hideki Kamiya, director of Devil May Cry. Bringing a frantic gameplay, gigantic monsters and a very acidic humor, Bayonetta has as protagonist the sensual and strong Cereza, member of the clan of the Witches Umbra.



The title initially came out for Xbox 360 and PS3, selling around 1.35 million copies, and was released in subsequent years for Nintendo Wii U, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

In 2012, PlatinumGames announces the sequel to the first game and its release is made in 2014 for Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017 during The Game Awards 2017, with a 50-second teaser, with almost 4 years without any updates by developers in this period, causing it to be speculated that the game would have been canceled or shelved by the developer.

On several occasions Hideki Kamiya asked the fans for patience and said that it was better to forget about this story so that when something was announced the surprise would be great.

As nothing was shown at this year’s E3 about Bayonetta, further speculation arose regarding the development process, until Nintendo itself came to calm things down and reported that everything was fine.



It seems that this silence is finally over and the game will be released in 2022. And you, what did you think of the trailer? Leave your comment.

