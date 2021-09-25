BBB 21: Karol Conká recalls leaving the reality: ‘Psychopath’s tax’

Even seven months later, Karol Conká is still struggling to digest people’s reactions to his behavior in “BBB 21”. The singer vented about her experience in reality during participation in the podcast “Podpah”. “I was taxed as a psychopath”, she defined.

It was really bad, it was bad. I think it’s one of the worst pains I’ve ever had in my life. The first was to lose my father, then that was it. Then came the pain of mass rejection, my disappointment in myself, seeing the people I like being attacked, it was a mix

reminded Karol

Knocked out with nearly 100% of the vote, the biggest rejection in “BBB” history, Karol needed professional help to get back on her feet after the show. “I thought a lot, I saw that I hurt with words. It hurts me also because then it goes away and I feel bad. Me I Think I was angry, angry, angry at everything and then I played and came back because I gave reasons, right?”, he admitted.

Karol reported that he went through a long period of isolation and depression, especially after reading numerous insults and hate messages on social media. “I think they crossed the line. Even when they were racist or sexist, I thought they were right because I gave them a reason. I started not wanting to get out of bed. It got to the point where I didn’t talk to anyone. I wanted to disappear from the world forever.” , said.

A lot of people out here also showed up, they went beyond the point of just doing justice within a game. They were just worse than me. The messages didn’t even come close to what I said in the reality show. I was called a monster by people who were being more monstrous than me.

concluded Karol Conka