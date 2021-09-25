‘BC cannot launch products without consulting public safety’, says Procon director about Pix

In an interview with Pânico, Fernando Capez stated that he does not believe that time limitations prevent crimes with the use of Pix: ‘One strategy would be to keep Pix and block the withdrawal of values ​​in the first 48 hours’

Fernando Capez, director of Procon-SP and former state deputy, was the guest of the program Panico this Friday, 24



This Friday, the 24th, the program Panic it received Fernando Capez, director of Procon and former state deputy by São Paulo. In an interview, he spoke about the meeting he held with the Central Bank to discuss cases of robbery and kidnapping via Pix. “Pix was a great technological achievement, it promoted the inclusion of millions of people. This is all very important, it was a very nice step forward. But we had a high-level meeting with the Central Bank. We say that you cannot launch products without consulting public safety. There are many lightning kidnappings linked to Pix. You see by Procon the scams linked to Pix, and also robbery. Limiting to R$1,000 during the night period is to say that the victim will stay with the kidnapper until dawn. It’s no use leaving it to the consumer’s discretion, because when the burglar arrives, if he discovers he has a low limit, he kills the person. It is the duty of all of us to think of preventive strategies that inhibit crime at its birth. One strategy would be to keep Pix and block withdrawals for the first 48 hours. It’s no use arming the population and letting Pix walk around, it’s the criminal who lives with violence.”

Fernando also defended the growth of Procon in the last two years and was concerned about the sale of counterfeit products in digital commerce stores. “Two million people in São Paulo have used Procon in the last two years. We do an online hearing, you don’t have an ideological Procon, we are a pro-market Procon, we comply with the law and we are fair. In one year, I paid all the employees, rents, 380 Procons with agreements, we gave houses and structures, we had a surplus of R$ 380 million. The organ helps, it does not harm, it costs nothing. (…) I don’t want to praise Shopee for now, we’re looking at this platform, they sell Nike shoes for R$ 38. Shopee will have a headache here at Brazil if you don’t follow in the footsteps of the Free Market.”

Check out the full interview with Fernando Capez: