Before disappearing from the cameras, Medrado had a chat with Tati Quebra Barraco

Before disappearing from the live cameras of the PlayPlus, Fernanda Medrado had a conflict with Tati Breaks Shack, in The Farm 2021, on the night of this Thursday (23). The two got into friction after the funkeira thought that the rapper was talking bad about her behind her back.

“I’m not going through the heads of others because I saw it. I was coming from the smokehouse, you were talking and when I came, you went: ‘Shh!’ I’m not going through anyone’s head because I’m not a louse, that’s why I’m coming here to ask you, got it?”, said the carioca, in the pantry.

Medrado denied that he was talking about the pawn. And warned: “If you have a problem with me, you can tell me… because if I have something, I’ll tell you directly”, stated. “So thanks”, finished Tati.

Then Tati went into the kitchen to accuse the artist of victimizing herself – alluding to the fact that she had rung the bell twice on Wednesday.. “It doesn’t seem to learn. Then he keeps victimizing himself. Go take it on c*”, roared, to Dayane Mello and other pedestrians who were in the enclosure.

Medrado disappeared from the cameras around 19:00. On the internet, fans of the reality show of Record already regret a possible withdrawal from her. An official position on the case is expected to be shown on today’s program.

There are even speculations that the farm between Nego do Borel, Solange Gomes and Liziane Gutierrez can be canceled or that a spare pawn is invited to enter the house. On Twitter, the presenter Adriane Galisteu stated that “news” will be announced.

Tati said that Medrado is back and forth gossip: “Then he wants to be victimized, take it in the c*”. #The farm pic.twitter.com/TPPucLlnuX — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) September 23, 2021