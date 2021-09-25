Biden Announces 3rd Dose of Pfizer for 60 Million Americans

× Reproduction/White House/YouTube

Joe Biden said this friday (24) that the majority of Americans who have taken the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose six months after taking the 2nd – a total of 60 million people.

“The FDA and CDC have completed an independent scientific review. Based on this review, most Americans fully vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine are now eligible to receive the booster dose six months after receiving the second dose.” the president said in a statement broadcast live from the White House.

Those eligible include: those over 65 years of age; those over 18 with certain health conditions, such as diabetes or obesity; and those most at risk for Covid because of where they work or live.

“These groups total 60 million Americans, who are now eligible for a booster dose six months after their 2nd dose.” added Biden. “And up to 20 million, who received the Pfizer vaccine earlier [no começo do ano], for at least six months, are eligible today”.

Biden also joked: “It’s hard to recognize that I’m over 65, but I’m going to get my booster shot.” He is 78 years old, the oldest president in American history, and received his 2nd dose of Pfizer in January as president-elect.

The FDA has not yet announced decisions on booster doses for Americans who took the Johnson & Johnson group’s Moderna and Janssen vaccines.