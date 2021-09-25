“Bitcoin is like South Park’s Kenny, dies, but always comes back,” says Morgan Stanley director

South Park is one of the most famous cartoons of recent years, with an adult and acid humor and simple but memorable characters. According to Dennis Lynch, Counterpoint Global boss, Bitcoin has a lot of resemblance to one of the characters from the animated series, “dying”, but always coming back later.

The main joke involving Kenny in the animated series is that he died (and still dies) constantly, but always comes back later as if nothing had happened. The recurring joke has become one of the best known facts about South Park.

The head of Counterpoint Global, the investment arm of Morgan Stanley bank, spoke at the Morningstar conference about how Bitcoin looks like the character in the animated series.

He compared the situation to how Bitcoin always seems to die from price volatility, but ends up returning unscathed to previous levels.

“Bitcoin is like Kenny from South Park, who dies but keeps coming back. The same goes for the price of Bitcoin. Bitcoin is stable in its volatility and it benefits from that uncertainty.”, said Lynch during his presentation.

Lynch is not wrong about his claim, despite the unusual comparison. Bitcoin has “dead so much” that there are different obituaries on the internet showing every time the digital currency has been declared dead.

As you can imagine, none of these times Bitcoin actually died with the currency always coming back stronger and stronger, even reaching recent records above $50,000.

As Lynch stated, Bitcoin benefits from uncertainty, opening the possibility for investors to work with both bear and bull times.

These moments also help Bitcoin to gain more space within the Mainstream, when many see that the “currency that died” has returned in force, proving that BTC is much more resilient than most imagine.

It is noteworthy that unlike many entities, Morgan Stanley has a more favorable position to Bitcoin, even having two Bitcoin funds, in addition to its own unit for the study of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.