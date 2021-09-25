Blizzard kills five climbers

A snowstorm caused the death of five climbers on Mount Elbrus in Russia. According to information from local authorities, 14 members of the group were rescued in extreme conditions at the peak of the Caucasus Mountains.

According to news released by Agência Brasil, the group of Russian climbers requested help after 5 pm this Thursday. Of the 14 climbers rescued alive, eleven remain in hospital care.

According to a statement released by the Tass news agency, one of the victims, a woman whose identity or age was not revealed, died in the arms of Denis Alimov, one of the guides who participated in the organization of the climb.

The group of climbers was surprised by a snowstorm

According to Alimov’s statement, during the descent path, one of the climbers broke his leg. To try to get out of the place quickly, they had to split into groups based on the speed of movement of each one as a criterion.

“As they descended, two more people died in one of the groups. But the decision to split was the right one. If we went any other way, more people could die,” added the guide.

The guides, who accompanied the group during the climb, also suffered injuries and frostbite due to the temperature, which reached minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Mount Elbrus is known to be the highest mountain in Europe. It measures 5,642 meters and is located north of the Georgian border. In addition to being famous for its height, it is also known for sudden weather changes that cause changes in climbing conditions.