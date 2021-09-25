Bolsonaro confirms minimum value of installments

In an interview given to Veja magazine, president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said that he deliberated with minister Paulo Guedes on the Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família. The program installments will have minimum amount of BRL 300.00, as it had already been mentioned a few days ago and aired in the press.

Thus, the government needs to overcome two fundamental obstacles that are still stones in the government’s shoe: the precatório and the adequacy, as a result of the precatório, to the electoral law that vetoes any increase in social benefits.

According to the government’s numbers, the court orders add up BRL 89.1 billion in 2022. The plan is to get the installments so that the amounts remain within the goal of the spending ceiling. The limit is even provided for in the Budget Guidelines Law, stipulated by the Annual Budget Law – LOA.

In order for the government to actually implement the new income transfer program, the proposal needs to be approved by the end of 2021. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has already expressed his desire to be solicitous of the agenda and stated that he will seek to streamline discussions on the project in the coming weeks.

About Brazil Aid

The new program will add several benefits, depending on the beneficiary’s profile. Check out:

Early childhood benefit;

Benefit of family composition;

Benefit from overcoming extreme poverty;

School sport assistance;

Junior scientific initiation scholarship;

Child citizen assistance;

Rural productive inclusion assistance;

Urban productive inclusion assistance;

Transition Compensation Benefit.

With these integrations, the government intends to reach the amount of R$ 300.00 in the program.