Bolsonaro says at a UN event that the country faces a water crisis with ‘planning, seriousness and transparency’

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday that Brazil has been facing the water crisis that affects the country and puts the country’s electrical system at risk with “planning, seriousness and transparency”.
And now, Brazil?: In the water crisis, October and November will be critical months, but ONS rules out rationing this year
The president, who is isolated at the Alvorada Palace after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga contracted coronavirus on his trip to New York, sent a recorded video to a remote debate on energy held by the United Nations.
This Thursday, in his broadcast on social networks, Bolsonaro has already repeated his appeal for Brazilians to turn off a light point at home and to save energy by taking baths without heating or not using elevators.
During his participation in the UN event, Bolsonaro stated that the country is well positioned in relation to the use of clean energy, with more than 80% of the renewable energy matrix, according to Bolsonaro.
— These are enormous tasks that the world has to do. Deepening the decarbonization of transport, expanding energy generation for our development needs or even dealing with climate challenges, such as the current water shortage in Brazil, which we are facing with planning, seriousness and transparency,” said Bolsonaro.
It’s not just lack of rain: Understand how Brazil is, once again, on the brink of rationing
For a few weeks, during the deepening water crisis, the president resisted the possibility of calling the population to rationing, a stance that has changed in recent weeks, when he started asking for savings in their lives.
— Here (in the Alvorada Palace) there are three floors. When I have to go down, even if the elevator is open in front of me, I go down the stairs. If you can do the same thing in your building… Help us. The less we use the elevator, the more energy savings we have,” Bolsonaro said during the live.
In his speech, Bolsonaro stated that the dependence on fossil energies, such as oil, is the main responsible for the climate changes we are currently experiencing.
Interview: British government finds Bolsonaro’s environmental promises encouraging, says interim ambassador
— In the global energy transition to which we have been contributing, there is no single recipe. All technologies will play an important role in the transition, in line with regional needs — said Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro returned to Brazil with his entourage after two members of the group were diagnosed with Covid-19. This Friday, the president’s son, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, also confirmed that he received a positive diagnosis.
Bolsonaro should be tested this weekend before returning to face-to-face activities, if the result is negative.