Bolsonaro says First Lady got vaccinated in the US; politicians and infectious diseases see disrespect to SUS | National Newspaper

President Jair Bolsonaro surprised the Brazilians, this Friday (24), by revealing that Michele Bolsonaro chose to take a vaccine against Covid in the United States.

Politicians and health professionals lamented and criticized the attitude of the first lady – which they saw as a disrespect to SUS, health professionals and all Brazilian citizens.

Michelle was in the presidential entourage that went to New York for the UN Assembly. He had private agendas, circulated around the city, where, in closed places, there is a requirement for a health passport, proof of vaccination.

In an interview with Veja magazine, President Jair Bolsonaro said that the first lady decided to take the vaccine against Covid in the United States.

Michelle Bolsonaro is 39 years old. In Brasília, people of that age began to get vaccinated on July 23rd. Among specialists and politicians, President Bolsonaro’s revelation that the first lady chose to take the vaccine outside Brazil generated indignation and much criticism.

Covid’s CPI summit highlighted that her attitude devalues ​​Brazilian public health.

“This scene of the first lady getting vaccinated in the United States is regrettable. Brazil does not deserve this. It devalues ​​the National Health Surveillance Agency, devalues ​​the efforts of thousands of scientists, thousands of health professionals across the country. Regrettable and sad”, said the vice president of the CPI of Covid, senator Randolfe Rodrigues, Rede-AP.

“First, she is to be congratulated for having been vaccinated, the vaccine saves. Do the right thing. This is grade 10. Now, grade zero because the vaccine that is applied in the United States is the same that is applied here in Brazil. So, she could have been vaccinated here, shown Brazilians that she was vaccinated to set a good example for Brazilians and then, yes, we would have seen real patriotism, not lip service”, said Covid’s CPI president, Omaz Aziz, PSD-AM.

The infectologist Jamal Suleiman believes that when getting vaccinated in the United States, Michelle Bolsonaro disrespected the PNI.

“The National Immunization Program was instituted in the country in 19873. And since then, based on the largest immunization programs in the world, we have managed to substantially reduce the transmission of various infectious diseases. Which included the very important reduction in human mortality. Primarily in children and adolescents. The National Health Surveillance Agency is responsible for approving these products, in such a way as to guarantee their safety and effectiveness for the Brazilian people. The vaccine applied in this country is not only effective but also effective. The numbers, for those who still had any doubts, the numbers have pointed in this direction and it is essential that, based on the immunization process, we return to our normality”, he said.

The coordinator of the Epidemiological Study on Coronavirus in Brazil, epidemiologist Pedro Hallal, said that, by choosing to be vaccinated in the United States, the first lady sent a message of lack of confidence in the vaccines that the government itself buys for Brazilians.

“It’s a double disrespect, it’s a disrespect for Brazilians and health professionals for not trusting in vaccination, in Brazil’s vaccination plan, and it’s also disrespect for other people who since July had to live with the first lady not vaccinated while she could already be vaccinated. It’s a warning to the entire population, as soon as it’s your turn to get vaccinated, take the two doses, in case the vaccine has two doses, or take the booster dose, in the case of the third dose, exactly because, every day we lose to get vaccinated, but we put other people at risk”, said Pedro Hallal.

It was nighttime when the Palácio do Planalto spoke about the questions that Jornal Nacional had sent.

According to the press office, Michele Bolsonaro had to take a PCR test before leaving for Brazil. And he accepted the vaccine that was offered to him at the time.