Bolsonaro will celebrate a thousand days of government with the inauguration of 10km of asphalt

BRASÍLIA — The first agenda commemorating the thousand days of government that President Jair Bolsonaro intends to fulfill next week is the inauguration of a 10-kilometer stretch of asphalt in Bahia. Bolsonaro is in isolation for Covid-19 for having had contact with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who tested positive for the disease. Tomorrow, the president will do another coronavirus check. If the result is negative, he will travel to Bahia on Tuesday.
The forecast is for the delivery of 5.4 km of duplication of the BR 116 and another 5 km of the BR-101, in Teixeira de Freitas. On Wednesday, at 8:00 am, he is scheduled to participate in a ceremony to sign the concession contract for the North Block airports, in Boa Vista. On Thursday, it will be Belo Horizonte’s turn, where Bolsonaro will visit a subway station accompanied by the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho.
The last day of the event will be divided into two regions. He will visit Anápolis, to sign the concession contract for the BR-153, BR-080 and BR-414, and also Maringá, at a ceremony to open the expansion works of the operational area of the Maringá Regional Airport.
The government’s thousand-day celebrations take place in the midst of a sharp economic crisis, a drop in Bolsonaro’s popularity and a post-demonstration scenario characterized by anti-democratic threats. The government’s strategy is to use the commemorative date to try to leverage the president’s popularity. Therefore, the Northeast was the first chosen state, followed by the North. In the 2018 elections, Bolsonaro was defeated in all nine northeastern states. The PT Fernando Haddad won eight states and Ciro Gomes (PDT) won in Ceará.
If Bolsonaro and the ministers who accompanied him in the New York delegation test negative for Covid-19, they will also hold a ceremony on Monday at the Palácio do Planalto, with deputies and senators to commemorate the nearly three years of government.
On Friday, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro confirmed that he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The president’s son was on official mission in New York, where the president addressed the UN General Assembly. He was the third in the entourage diagnosed with the disease. The first was a diplomat based at the Planalto Palace, who arrived before the group in New York, and the second was the Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga. About 50 people who participated in the trip to the United States are also in isolation by determination of Anvisa.
In addition to Eduardo, Queiroga and the diplomat, the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco Leal, also tested positive for the coronavirus. They were not in the delegation in New York and are in quarantine for 14 days.