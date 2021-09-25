Booster dose for health professionals should start this Saturday in MS, says secretary | Mato Grosso do Sul

As Resende, the municipalities of 79 municipalities in Mato Grosso do Sul will be authorized to apply the boost in health professionals from 50 years and who have taken the second dose by the 25th of March. The immunization schedule must be followed up with the Municipal Health Departments.

The decision should be published in the resolution of the last Bipartite Intermanagers Commission of Mato Grosso do Sul held this Friday (24), with the municipal secretaries of Health.

Resende said that the measure adopted in Mato Grosso do Sul shows the state’s commitment to vaccination against Covid and “with the lives of health professionals”. “We have vaccine and lots of new immunizations are coming, with that, soon we will be able to reach a bigger public for the booster dose”.

As well as health professionals, seniors over 70 years old who completed the vaccination schedule for more than six months can take the booster. In the case of people with low immunity (immunosuppressed), it is necessary to have taken the second dose for at least 28 days.

“We have just approved the booster dose for health professionals, preferably with Pfizer, starting six months after full immunization,” Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga wrote in his Twitter profile.