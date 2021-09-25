Borussia changes posture and begins to admit departure of Haaland in 2022, says newspaper

Erling Haaland is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next season. Desire of several European football giants, the striker remains one of Real Madrid’s priorities in the market and may land in Spain in mid 2022.

According to the newspaper ‘AS’, Real has two “cards up its sleeve” to close with the Norwegian. President Florentino Pérez’s good relationship with Borussia’s executive director, Hans-Joachim Watzke, should facilitate negotiations between the clubs, in addition to putting the meringues at an advantage over competitors, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City.

It is also worth noting that Haaland’s desire weighs in favor of Real. The 21-year-old striker never hid his desire to wear the Madrid club shirt. Therefore, the player’s priority is to land at the Santiago Bernabéu, but for that, the Spaniards will have to open their coffers to convince Borussia to release the player.

In fact, Dortmund, which was once adamant about the possibility of losing its main weapon, has now changed its speech and is beginning to admit that it will be almost impossible to keep it on the team in 2022, as stated by Hans-Joachim Watzke in an interview with the German newspaper ‘Welt Am Sonntag’.

We know it’s going to be hard to keep him. However, I’m not saying it’s completely out of the question. We will do everything possible for it to continue in the future.”

While not defining where he will play in 2022, Haaland continues to increase their numbers with the shirt of Borussia. In eight games played this season, he has scored eleven goals and three assists.