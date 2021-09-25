Botafogo announces new sponsor: Harpia, vehicle protection company

O Botafogo Football and Regattas has a new sponsor in the professional football team uniform. The Club agreed with the Harpy – vehicular protection company – a partnership until May 2022. The company’s brand will be stamped on the back of the shorts and the sponsorship debuts in the game on Sunday (26/09), between Botafogo and Sampaio Corrêa, valid for the 26th round of the Championship Brazilian Series B.

The partnership between Botafogo and Harpia will provide, among several actions and benefits, special discounts for the Camisa 7 fan partners. Visit the website and learn a little more: botafogo.harpiabeneficios.com

“We are delighted to welcome Botafogo and all Gloriosos. The strength and tradition of the alvinegra fans bring the greatest certainty of the success of this partnership”, said the president of Harpia Protection, Gilmar Moraes.

“The arrival of Harpy shows, once again, how the market is starting to see Botafogo with more credibility. We recently closed with EstrelaBet and Kallango. Now we have the arrival of Harpia, which is a vehicle protection company and has a 100% digital service, a factor that will add a lot to our fans, as there is still the possibility of participating in a discount club. So, we believe that this partnership will add an enormous benefit to who is a Camisa 7 Member. Botafogo is modernizing itself, improving its reputation and revenues. In addition to delivering benefits to sponsors and fans that have a direct impact on the lives of each one.”, highlighted the business director of Botafogo, Lenin Franco.

about the harpy

HARPIA is a mutual benefits association with a notable focus on automotive protection. Acting throughout the national territory managing to join Price X Quality and several partners. The member at HARPIA is able to do all the protection DIGITALLY, including inspection and signing the contract, being protected in less than 24 hours, a record time.

The company also offers 1000 KM of towing, with its own assistance, an application for the member to monitor the location of the same, which increases the speed and convenience for the member, in addition to a complete package of emergency benefits such as a locksmith, tire repairman, dry failure and electrical among others. All with the ease of calling the 0800 number or activating via Whatsapp. You can also enjoy special benefits, such as residential assistance, 24-hour health assistance and also the Harpia Advantage Club, with more than 80 accredited companies and incredible discounts that can reach 60%.

Site: botafogo.harpiabeneficios.com

Social networks: @harpyprotection