Boy follows advice to the letter and wears a mask in the school photo: ‘I always listen to my mother’

The reaction of a little boy in the first year of elementary school, in the USA, when taking his school picture was successful on social media. His mother, Nicole Peoples, told in a post made on Monday, via Facebook, that the boy refused to take off his face mask at the time of the click, so that he would exactly comply with Covid’s prevention advice. 19. According to her, the photographer tried to convince him, but her son stuck to his teaching to keep the mask on at all times, except during meals.

“I’m so proud of him for keeping his word, but I should have been clearer about my rules that day,” she said in the post, referring to her request that the child wear the mask at all times, no matter what. told him.

Nicole’s account was written in the form of a dialogue between her son and the photographer at school, as the boy told her when he returned home, showing his image from this year’s school record. In the US, students are in the back-to-school period after their summer vacation. Check the translation of how the conversation took place, in the student’s mother’s version:

Okay, take off your mask. Mason: My mom said to stay with her all the time unless I’m eating and (I’m) away from people.

I’m sure it’s okay to take it out for your pictures. Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure I stay with her.

Are you sure you don’t want to remove it for 2 seconds? Mason: No thank you. I always listen to my mom!

Given the repercussions of the story, Nicole edited the post to add observations of her reaction and that of her son.

“Mason and I are overjoyed and delighted with the outpouring of love we received because of his photo at school,” commented the boy’s mother. “He read many of your comments with the biggest smile on his face! He’s so happy to see so many people proud of him and saying he acted great! (He’s so proud!) You all made my little day!! He is a kind-hearted, caring, loving, intelligent and helpful boy. Thank you for showing him that your honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world.”

At the end of the post, Nicole also left an online kitty link that she created after receiving messages from Internet users interested in making donations to her savings for Mason to attend college.