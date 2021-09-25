Brasileirão: spared, Everton Ribeiro defrauds Flamengo against América-MG

O Flamengo has already been confirmed for the match against América-MG next Sunday, at 11 am, at Independência, valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. That’s because midfielder Everton Ribeiro, who has played in all the matches since returning from the Brazilian team, will be spared. The information is from the “ge” site.

After the defeat by Grêmio 1-0, last Sunday, valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão, coach Renato Gaúcho had revealed that the number 7 shirt I had a problem with my leg. According to Renato, Everton Ribeiro should not even have taken the field, but the midfielder told the commission that he could play for 45 minutes.

– The coach always looks for the best for the team. We were losing the game, I put Bruno as a test for Wednesday. We left Pedro and Gabi to push the defense. I don’t like taking Everton away, but people don’t understand and don’t have access. Everton wasn’t even supposed to play. You have a problem with your leg. He said he could play 45, plus, at most, a few more minutes. We put it because it is always a decision. And that’s why it left. He has a deciding game on Wednesday. We have problems with Arrascaeta, with Filipe. That’s why it was replaced at that time. It was already arranged.

This, in fact, is a way to have Everton Ribeiro in good condition to face Barcelona de Guayaquil, next Wednesday, for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal. Besides him, Flamengo is still working to have Filipe Luís and Arrascaeta available.