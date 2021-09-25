Brazil imports record volumes of natural gas, and global prices rise

Imports of liquefied natural gas, LNG, by Brazil are expected to reach a record in September, show data from Refinitiv and consultancy Kpler, at a time when cargoes from the United States normally destined for Europe are diverted to help the Latin American country to deal with energy shortages.

The worst drought in nearly a century in reservoir areas has affected the generation of hydroelectric plants that normally provide nearly two-thirds of electricity in Brazil.

The country, as a result, has turned to US gas to maintain the electricity load with the help of thermoelectric plants, and LNG purchases have helped to drive global gas prices to record levels.

“The strong demand from Brazil means there is less LNG supply for European terminals,” said Laura Page, senior LNG analyst at consulting firm Kpler.

European gas storage has fallen to its lowest level in at least ten years, causing traders to compete fiercely for LNG ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter season. Prices in Europe and Asia are at record levels.

jump in imports

More than 80% of Brazil’s LNG deliveries this month will come from US units in Louisiana and Texas, according to Refinitiv data.

Overall, gas imports are expected to reach 1m tonnes by the end of the month, nearly 20% above the July record, Kpler estimated.

“The worst month (of demand) will be October,” said the head of Brazilian consultancy Gas Energy, Rivaldo Moreira Neto.

“I don’t expect any improvement in the next three to six months,” he said.

In July, US LNG purchases by Brazil and Argentina surpassed those of China, with the two countries taking 62.4 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas, compared with 42.2 bcf from China, according to Department data. of US Energy.

A record 142 ships carrying the super-cooled fuel from the United States landed in Brazil in the six months ending in July, according to the department.

Some were partially unloaded in Brazil and emptied tanks in Argentina. Another 17 loads are on the way.

added storage

New LNG terminals, which will increase import capacity, are starting operations, with Petrobras giving up its near-monopoly on natural gas in the country.

Last week, the operation of a gas-fired thermal with BP’s participation was authorized in one of the first private LNG terminals, operating months ahead of schedule to avoid blackouts.

“Until it rains, and we don’t know when it will happen, the price levels will cause despair,” said an operator who buys cargo for Brazil.