Brazil notifies 680 deaths by Covid in the last 24 hours; moving average grows by the 3rd day

Brazil recorded this Friday, 24, 680 new deaths by covid-19, bringing to 593,698 the total number of victims of the disease. In the last 24 hours, 18,844 cases of coronavirus were also reported. As a result, the number of positive diagnoses is now 21,326,804.

With growth of 21% compared to two weeks ago, the moving average of deaths per covid increased for the third consecutive day and became 565, compared to 534 the day before. The indicator is intended to eliminate distortions between working days and weekends.

Daily data on the pandemic in Brazil come from a consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.32 million people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

