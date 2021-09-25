Brazil registers 661 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; moving average rises to 534

Brazil registered 661 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Thursday, 23. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 534, slightly above the 531 of the day before and with a tendency to increase for the second day.

On Thursday, the number of new infections reported was 25,348. In total, the Brazil has 593,018 deaths and 21,307,960 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.31 million people have recovered from covid in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

São Paulo had 193 new covid victims in the last 24 hours. Rio de Janeiro was the only state that also surpassed the barrier of 100 deaths in the period, with 155. Rondônia and Amapá did not notify deaths from the pandemic on Thursday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 24,611 new cases and 648 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 21,308,178 people infected and 592,964 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.