Brazil registers 680 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered 680 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths today reached 593,698. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 565 people died per covid-19. The moving average is the calculation of the daily average of deaths from data for the last seven days.

The number is considered the most reliable for analyzing the progress or return of the pandemic, as it manages to correct the fluctuations in data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays, when states work on a shift schedule.

The states of Acre and Ceará did not record any deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

As of 20:00 yesterday, 18,844 new cases of the disease have also been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,326,804 diagnoses of covid-19 have been made.

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 699 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. In all, there were 593,663 deaths caused by the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data from the folder, there were 19,438 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 21,327,616.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,326,408 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 407,545 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.