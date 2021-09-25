Brazil should receive 226 million vaccines against Covid-19 by the end of the year

Brazil has different suppliers of Covid-19 vaccines to supply the National Immunization Program (PNI), of the Ministry of Health, responsible for distribution to states and municipalities, and, according to estimates from the folder, the country should receive in the last quarter of this year, between October and December, a a total of 226 million doses of immunizing agents.

Vaccine delivery forecasts by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) are weekly and updated according to the availability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA). According to Fiocruz, AstraZeneca has guaranteed monthly deliveries of IFA batches, as agreed. The import of 8 million doses from the Serum Institute in India is still being negotiated, in an unforeseen schedule, according to the foundation.

Fiocruz delivered on Friday (24) more than 2 million doses of AstraZeneca to the Ministry of Health, totaling 4.5 million doses this week. In eight months, about 101 million immunizations were made available to the PNI.

Pfizer’s dose shipments happen on a regular basis, more than once a week. This Thursday (23), over 2 million doses of the immunizing agent arrived in the country, in two flights, at the Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP). The first batch came with a total of 918,000 doses; and another, with 1.1 million.

The arrival of new doses of the Janssen vaccine depends on an agreement signed with the pharmaceutical company. The shipment of Covax Facility batches is done according to the planning of the global consortium.

The Butantan Institute, producer of Coronavac in Brazil, delivered on September 15 the last batch destined for the PNI, with 6.9 million doses out of a total of 100 million provided for in the contract with the Ministry of Health. This Wednesday ( 22), Butantan announced the delivery of 2.5 million doses of the vaccine to five Brazilian states, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Pará and Piauí.

For the first time, the institute provides immunization directly to the states and no longer via the National Immunization Program. “We have full capacity to meet the needs of Brazil and also of a good part of the countries of the world, especially the most needy countries”, stated the president of Butantan, Dimas Covas, in an announcement to the press.

/ Art / CNN

booster doses

Brazil has already applied more than 394,000 booster and additional doses against Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health. The shipment of 2.2 million vaccines from Pfizer is aimed at boosting the immunity of the elderly, immunosuppressed and indigenous people.

According to the ministry’s guidance, 1.1 million doses were sent to seniors over 70 years old, the same amount to reinforce the immunization of people with a high degree of immunosuppression, and 16 thousand for the vaccination of indigenous people.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced on Friday that health professionals will also receive a booster dose — Pfizer vaccines will also be used in this case.

Vaccination overview

According to the Ministry of Health’s balance updated this Friday (23), Brazil has distributed since the beginning of the vaccination 287 million immunization agents, of which 143 million for the first dose and 85 million for the second dose and single doses (Janssen) . Until this Friday, 229 million doses were applied in the country’s population.

Currently, the ministry distributes the immunizations with the objectives of completing the vaccination schedules in the states and including additional doses and booster doses in priority audiences.

When two-dose or single-dose cycles are terminated, the trend is that the distribution of booster doses to the general population will be expanded.