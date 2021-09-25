Brazil will be like Portugal, with pork barbecue instead of rump steak, says World Cup commercial director

RIO – The soaring of inflation and input prices is challenging food sector retailers such as Supermercados Mundial in its strategy to maintain a competitive profile in the midst of the crisis. The habits of Brazilians also change, as they may have to change from steak to beef steak for chicken, says Sérgio Leite, the group’s commercial director. Pressured by high costs, the industry is no longer negotiating as in 2020, he says.

In the chain’s traditional anniversary promotion, which is expected to increase sales by 15% over the same period in 2020, Leite recognizes the difficulty in maintaining prices: “The scenario we are going through is very bad”, he laments. of what we are already doing”, he says, guaranteeing to give up margin to maintain customer loyalty in the post-pandemic period.

Is it difficult to make promotions?

The scenario we are going through is very bad. In our first (birthday) ad, we saw a lot of people on our social media saying “What price is this?”. But there is no way to do much more than we are already doing. Throughout this year, there was a reduction in emergency aid and, here in the State (of Rio) there is a very high unemployment rate, we are feeling this in consumption.

There is no way to stretch the salary. We are making a huge effort to maintain prices. In some categories, especially the first-need ones, we practically buy and pass them on to the customer.

Have the costs gone up?

When we talk about profitability, in the last line of what’s left, in recent years, there’s been something less. There are higher costs with transportation, increased energy, personnel. You can’t always pass it all on to the price, or you’re out of the market. We don’t stop.

We are completely renovating the store at Largo da Segunda, in Tijuca (which reopens on the 30th). We believe in our business, in traditional retail, for the loyalty that the customer has with us.

Is the forecast to grow this year?

The growth that happens today, and happened in 2020, is much more due to the increase in the price of the products, not necessarily due to the quantity you sold. That is, those people who took three or four items, take two or one; some migrated to other brands.

In 2020, we grew 9%. This year, with one less store (which is under renovation), 19 are operating, the accumulated figure is 7.3%. We should grow 9% to 10%.

What categories fell?

One that drops a lot compared to last year is beef. The customer migrated to chicken. But in the last three months, chicken has also made a big start, due to what Brazil is exporting and the rise in corn. In the 2020 anniversary promotion, we sold the chicken fillet for R$7.99 per kilo. In this year, we announced the R$ 12.99.





That’s why the customer’s perception is “What is this promotion?”. But the market is selling the same product for R$ 14.99. It’s a R$ 2 difference, which is interesting, but it’s not the price we’d like to offer anymore.

And the meat retreated by how much?

Meat consumption dropped by around 30%. A supplier says that he has already seen this (occur) abroad and sees the scenario in the coming years, that Brazilians will have to change their consumption habits. In Portugal, steak is not barbecued with rump steak, but with pork, because rump steak is very expensive.

What he means by that is that people here will no longer be able to get together as a family, have a barbecue and eat rump steak, unless we can pay the price. For slaughterhouses, exporting is more advantageous.

Household budget: Timed shower, change of menu and end of delivery

How to negotiate price?

We have to place bets. You won’t win every game. To get first in the championship, you have to decide which game you’re going to play with full strength to win, because it’s important for your business. Some I will miss. Another can tie.

The chicken fillet was a gamble. When the information from the supplier arrives for us, we will see with one or the other whether the price will soar. And then we accelerate the sale or not of the product, if we want to use it as an asset to bring the customer to the store.

How do you prepare for Black Friday and Christmas?

Our Christmas article schedules, we choose to anticipate. The cod that we are going to sell for Christmas is practically all of it here. All of this is cost, because I have to pay for this merchandise in today’s dollar, to store it to sell in December. But it is the risk we have to take, these are the choices we are having to make, because there are difficulties with containers, ships.

I dont care? The Central Bank today raised interest rates to 6.25%, but its credit is already more expensive. know why

We tried to advance all possible shipments, cod, olive oil, nuts. The worst scenario would be if I didn’t have a product, because as much as there are people who won’t have the money to buy it, cod is there for those who have it. And we will not be in crisis forever. When the wheel starts to turn again, with the customer realizing that I supported him through the difficult time, I hope he will keep his loyalty to me in the coming year.

And the negotiation with the industry?

It was not like in 2020, when some companies delayed the implementation of the table. There was no alternative this year, because the increase in energy was absurd, freight costs are very expensive, and there is difficulty in obtaining inputs. The other day, I saw a sardine supplier who said that he practically sells the can with the sardines inside, because of the high price of steel.