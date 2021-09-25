Brazilian international reserves rise US$ 15 billion in August after IMF allocation | Economy

The Central Bank informed this Friday (24) that Brazilian international reserves rose to US$ 370.4 billion in August, an increase of US$ 14.7 billion over July, mainly due to an allocation promoted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This US$15 billion allocation to Brazil was made on August 23rd.

She was part of the distribution of the so-called Special Drawing Rights (DES) for the member countries of the entity. In response to the economic crisis generated by the pandemic, the total amount was a record US$650 billion. Each country received the corresponding to its IMF quota, with Brazil’s being 2.32%.

Central Bank of China declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal

Commenting on the data, the head of the BC’s Statistics department, Fernando Rocha, said that policy makers in the country “identified that they have no prospect of using” the funds transferred by the IMF.

“We receive it in the reserve, we register it in the external debt. Therefore, there is no interest payment in net terms,” ​​stated Rocha.

He explained that this interest payment would only happen if the country used the resources, since it would no longer receive interest on assets (in reserves) and would pay interest on liabilities (in debt).