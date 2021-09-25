Brazilian who lives on an island with an erupting volcano shows how La Palma was covered in ash; watch video | World

One day in mid-September, Brazilian Janadark de Oliveira e Silva arrived at the school where she works, on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, and asked if she had felt the earthquake the night before.

“I hadn’t heard anything. And then, that same day, there was a very strong earthquake. This one, yes, I felt it. I was scared to death, I didn’t sleep anymore.”

The earthquakes Janadark began to feel were a warning that there would be a volcanic eruption on the island where she has lived for 13 years, and where she had her 12-year-old daughter.

The aftershocks were repeated: “At every moment it was one or the other. Until on Sunday there was a very strong one. I jumped out of bed already standing up. The bed had moved around”, he says. The volcano had erupted on the island.

Janadark lives about 10 kilometers from the volcano, and her house is not on the lava path, which has already forced a part of the population to leave their homes. But even so, the routine saw its routine change a lot.

“The noise is horrible, it sounds like an air fighter passing through the sky all the time,” he says.

There are moments of silence, but often his family is awakened again at night, according to Janadark.

“The shakes make us get up in fear, thinking that the house will fall. It’s difficult, [a situação] it gives me a lot of anxiety, I want to sleep on the street,” he says.

Brasileira shows protective equipment she uses in La Palma because of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano

According to her, the city has told residents that earthquakes occur when gas is released from the volcano and explosions occur, but that there is no real risk to the houses.

“Many mouths have opened in the volcano, each day one opens. We don’t understand why. The fear we have is that the exit will not be enough to handle the lava pressure, and that could cause a very strong earthquake.” , account.

Another thing that changed in her routine was the ashes that fell from the sky.

Eruption of the volcano on the island of La Palma, Spain, on September 23, 2021.

People need to walk around with an SP2 mask, which is also used to prevent transmission of Covid-19, and protective eyewear.

“The ashes are toxic and harmful to health, it is a very fine earth, the thickness of fine sand, but it is black”, says Silva.

The wind sometimes brings the ashes to the city and sometimes drives them away. “On Thursday, it was like they were throwing sand directly at our heads.”

Residents watch from a hill as lava flows from the volcano erupting on the island of La Palma, Spain, on September 24, 2021.

She says she knows people who had to leave everything behind. A family of friends had older relatives, in their 90s, and moved to the island of Tenerife. “Many friends of mine lost everything, home, everything, they had to leave everything behind, because they lived in the lower part. A horrible, sad thing.”

There are reports on the island that the homes of people who had to leave were invaded by thieves.

Silva was born in Caetés, Pernambuco, but lived in Belo Horizonte before moving to the Canary Islands, which belongs to Spain.

She had her daughter in La Palma, and is now working at a school. Her job and her daughter are the main reasons she won’t leave the island: “I can’t leave work, and my daughter is Spanish, I can’t run away.”