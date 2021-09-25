Britons line up at gas stations fearing gasoline shortages caused by Brexit – International

LONDON – After facing problems with food and beverage shortages, which led to empty shelves in the supermarket, high prices and the disruption of sales of fast food products like McDonalds and KFC, Britons are now lining up to refuel their cars, fearing a shortage of gasoline. Shell and BP had to close service stations in some cities across the country.

The phenomenon, baptized by economists as “nervous shopping”, is a product of the imbalance of labor in the logistics sector brought about by Brexit and the covid-19 pandemic.

This Friday, 24, there were records of queues at various gas stations in the archipelago after the Minister of Transport Grant Shapps asked that the population not run to the gas stations and keep life at a “normal pace”.

The main knot in product supply logistics in the UK today is the shortage of truck drivers, a key activity in the distribution of consumer goods across the country.

With the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union, the union of the category estimates that 100,000 workers who worked in the country returned to the continent, mainly to Eastern Europe. The phenomenon was amplified by the pandemic, which caused many Europeans living in the UK to return to their home countries. About 1.4 million Europeans have left the British Isles in the last 18 months.

Without an immigrant workforce, the country cannot supply the activity with local labor, due to the low wages paid in the sector – something that opponents of Brexit warned could happen.

With the weakening of economic activity and the interruptions in daily life caused by the pandemic, training processes and qualification of new drivers were also interrupted. The sector’s hope is that many of the service sector workers – hard hit by the pandemic – will try for jobs as truck drivers. But this process takes time.

The continuation of the crisis increases the pressure on the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who hesitates to open concessions for the immigrants from Eastern Europe to reoccupy their posts in the United Kingdom, in an emergency regime provoked by the scarcity.

The food industry and especially toys, fearing that the crisis will come to Christmas, however, pressure Johnson to yield. / AP and WASHINGTON POST