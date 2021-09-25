Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi series wins teaser; watch video · TV news

Series by Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi on Netflix, Maldives won a teaser during Tudum, Netflix festival this Saturday (25). The Brazilian production is scheduled to debut in 2022 on the streaming service. In the video released, the ex-BBB explained to fans that the plot will have traces of drama and comedy set in “Miami do Brasil”. Watch the teaser at the end of this text.

“The Maldives is located in Barra da Tijuca, which is a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro that is kind of like the Miami of Brazil. The series will portray the sarcastic and warm behavior, let’s say, of the Brazilian. It’s a ‘dramedia’. [comédia dramática] washed down with good drinks”, Manu pointed out.

Bruna, protagonist of the series, emphasized that the search for the resolution of a secret is what unites the characters. Written by Natalia Klein, the production takes place in the condominium with the same name as the series title, in which residents do everything to keep up appearances and hide secrets.

Meanwhile, Liz (Bruna) tries to unravel her mother’s murder. Sheron Menezzes, Carol Castro and Vannessa Gerbelli are also in the cast of the plot.

Earlier this month, Bruna celebrated the end of the series’ recordings. “A year later our journey comes to an end. This project was important to me on so many levels. It’s true what they say, art saves,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post.

Check out the Maldives teaser: