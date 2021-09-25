Brusque loses 3 points in Serie B for racial insult by advisor against midfielder Celsinho – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Playback/SporTV Celsinho reported, in an interview after the match, the racial injuries he suffered

Brusque, a team from Santa Catarina that rose to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B this season, lost three points in the competition, due to racial injury by a counselor against midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina, during a confrontation between the clubs for the first round. The information was initially released by the portal ge.

The case was judged by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). The councilor was identified, fined R$30,000 and suspended for 360 days. Brusque was also penalized and ordered to pay R$ 60 thousand.

Now, the team from Santa Catarina, which had 29 points, now has 26, dropping from 15th to 16th place.

the case

The racial insult took place on August 28, in a match valid for the 21st round of Série B, at Estádio Augusto Bauer, home of Brusque. Among other insults, Celsinho claimed to have been called a ‘monkey’.

In the match summary, signed by the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior, his assistants Cleriston Clay Barreto Rios and Daniel Vidal Pimentel and the fourth referee, Evandro Tiago Bender, the situation was recorded as follows:

“Around 45 minutes of the 1st half, the athlete from the Londoner, Mr. Celso Luis Honorato Júnior informed the fourth referee that he was offended with the following words: “go cut your hair, your bee curl”, by a man in the stands, which was identified by the coordinator of the cbf, mr. Ricardo Luiz, like Julio Antônio Petermann, staff of the Brusque team. I further inform that the aforementioned athlete, together with the football director of the London team, Mr. Germano Cardozo Schweger, were at the door of the arbitration locker room, after the end of the game and confirmed the above report.”

On the first day of this month, Londrina published a video on social networks where it is possible to hear the offense against Celsinho. The club from Paraná used the content to counter the Santa Catarina team that, at first, called Celsinho, who denounced having been a victim of racism, an “opportunist” through a statement. The club later apologized in a new statement and announced the advisor’s removal.