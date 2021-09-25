Brusque loses three points for racial injury; Vitória is closer to leaving the zone

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) punished Brusque with the loss of three points in Serie B, in addition to a fine of R$ 60 thousand, due to the case of racial injury suffered by midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina, in the match between the two teams. Quadricolor was tried this Friday (24), in a virtual hearing, and convicted of “discriminatory act” against the player.

With the conviction, Brusque, which had 29 points in the table, now has 26. In this way, it can be overtaken by Vitória, which is in the relegation zone, with 25 points. For this, Leão needs to dry the team from Santa Catarina, which plays this Friday (24), at 21:30, at home, against Vasco. The red-black must also win his duel, against Londrina, Saturday (25), at 4 pm, at Estádio do Café.

However, the decision, rendered by the Fifth Disciplinary Commission of the STJD, was in the first degree and can be appealed.

In addition to Quadricolor, a club advisor was also convicted. Identified as the author of the offense, Júlio Antônio Petermann, chairman of the Deliberative Council, was suspended for 360 days and fined R$30,000.

Brusque and the counselor were classified under article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD) for “practicing discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous acts related to prejudice.”

The offense against Celsinho happened on August 28, in a 0-0 tie between Brusque and Londrina, valid for the 21st round of Serie B. At halftime, the player called the fourth referee and claimed to have suffered racial injury, reaching point out the person who uttered the offenses in the stands.

The episode was recorded by the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior in a summary. According to the text, a member of the Quadricolor staff said: “Go cut that hair, you bee curl”.

“Around 45 minutes of the 1st half, the athlete from Londrina, Mr. Celso Luis Honorato Júnior informed the fourth referee that he was offended with the following words: “go cut your hair, your bee curl”, by a man in the stands, who was identified by the CBF coordinator, Mr. Ricardo Luiz, as Julio Antônio Petermann, Brusque’s team staff. door of the arbitration locker room, after the end of the game and confirmed the above report”.

After the incident, Londrina released a video on social networks in which it is possible to hear a “monkey” cry.