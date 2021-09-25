Brusque punished and loses three points in Grade B for racism against Celsinho

Celsinho celebrating goal in the match against Coritiba (Photo: Chicarelli/Londrina EC) In a virtual hearing held this Friday, Brusque was fined R$ 60,000 and punished with the loss of three points in Grade B by the Supreme Court of Sports Justice (STJD) on account of the racism case against Celsinho, from Londrina.

The episode took place at the Augusto Bauer Stadium, on August 28, in a valid duel for the 21st round of Serie B. On the occasion, midfielder Celsinho stated that he was called “a monkey” by a member of Brusque. In the simula, referee Fbio Augusto Santos S reported that the player heard the phrase “go cut your hair, you bee hairpin” after the end of the first half.

Licensed president of the Board of Directors of the Santa Catarina club, Jlio Antnio Petermann was identified as the author of the offense reported by the referee. During the hearing, he acknowledged having shouted the words to the athlete and was sentenced to 360 days of suspension, in addition to a fine of R$30,000.

Brusque and the counselor were classified under article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice for “practicing a discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act related to prejudice.” The club was also included in article 191, II, III of the CBJD for not supervising the behavior of its professionals. The decision can still be appealed to the STJD Plenary.

In the case of the cry of “monkey”, the STJD considered that the evidence presented, which had the expertise of an expert, does not confirm that the word had been said. Days after the episode, Londrina published a video on social networks of the moment the offense would have occurred.

In response to the official note of the Brusque Futebol Clube, which indicates as opportunist the victim Celso Luis Honorato, who suffered from racism in the act and, amidst the untruths pronounced on the case, Londrina Esporte Clube, the public comes to expose the video (…) pic.twitter.com/lRDwG56L4V %u2014 Londrina EC (@LondrinaEC) August 31, 2021

The publication was a response to the official statement released by Brusque, which at first denied the accusations and called Celsinho’s announcement of “opportunism”. The club later apologized in a new statement.