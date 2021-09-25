BTG reinforces purchase recommendation for brMalls after acquisition of Helloo

O BTG Pactual reinforced the purchase recommendation for the brMalls after company acquire Hello, consulting firm and marketing services the night before.

The bank’s assessment was disclosed in a report sent to customers and obtained by the Money Times this Friday (24). The acquired company was founded in 2006 and has revenues of approximately R$25 million per year.

Therefore, the financial institution commented that the acquisition was strategically positive, as it increases the strength of brMalls in the media segment, which it already operates for competitors.

“This could also represent a new avenue of potential growth for the company (the management has been a lot about the potential of this revenue line)”, said Gustavo Cambauva and Elvis Credendio when signing the BTG report.

According to the company, the new acquisition helps to expand the dominance of the malls, develop new revenues with high growth potential and monetize relationships with consumers, retailers and advertisers.

“The addition of Helloo will provide synergies and greater opportunities for advertisers, retailers and advertising agencies,” the company said the night before.

Therefore, analysts maintained the purchase recommendation with a target price of R$ 14, up 62.2% compared to the closing of this last Thursday (24).