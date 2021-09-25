By corners granted, Goytacaz fends off two players suspected of betting connections

Last Wednesday (22), videos of two players from Goytacaz, from Rio de Janeiro, giving corners to Serrano went viral on the internet and soon caused controversy. The suspicion is that both are involved in betting schemes. This Friday (24), the Rio de Janeiro club announced the removal of athletes, but without confirming their names.

The two that appear in the videos are defender Daniel da Costa, ‘Paraíba’ (shirt 3), and midfielder and shirt 10 William Pereira. In the images, the pair is seen at various times throwing the ball to corner in moves that did not appear to be so necessary. Goytacaz was defeated by Serrano 1-0.

In contact with the ‘GE’, President Dartagnan Fernandes stated that he felt something strange in the match from the first half. The agent declared that this is a conduct he couldn’t even classify.

I have a clear conscience, the board has a clear conscience. The appropriate measures that we had to take have already been taken. I just can’t make any kind of accusation because it’s a very delicate thing. The video shows, but tomorrow they can say in testimony that they were wrong. And now? So all the club can do is pull away. We will not list them for the next games”.

“Since the first half I confess that I felt something strange in the game. I soon communicated to the coach, he tried to change the game’s trajectory, but he couldn’t because these players didn’t answer. In the second half, Goytacaz was doing very well in the game, we had plenty conditions to tie and turn. But these players strangely threw the ball out without need, in a behavior that I don’t even know how to classify,” he said.