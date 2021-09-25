By Felipão, journalist demands an apology from Flamengo and says that Renato’s assistant “alerts” Jean Pyerre

For the journalist of Grupo Bandeirantes, Leonardo Meneghetti, it would be a good way for Flamengo to make an apology to Grêmio and coach Felipão for the Diego Alves goalkeeper attitude last Sunday, which, according to him, at half-time out of the 1-0 defeat at Maracanã, left sending Scolari to “take it in the c…” and still referring to the coach as “old gagá”.

“This is a behavior that Flamengo’s management itself cannot accept and corroborate. Felipão is a gentleman, an international coach who brought titles to Brazil. Little player posture. So small to call Felipão “old gaga”. I would expect from Flamengo to make an apology official”, declared Meneghetti in Band’s Os Donos da Bola-RS, this Friday.

The communicator also revealed that during the confusion last Sunday, also on the way out at half-time, Renato Portaluppi’s assistant, Alexandre Mendes, had a discussion with Jean Pyerre:

“Everyone knows that the fight was very strong, it was intense. Jean Pyerre exchanged barbs with Renato’s assistant, Alexandre Mendes, whom they call Gabeira. Mendes gave him a message: “Look, people are going to end your career”. And Jean replied: “No, you were the one who ended my career”. In allusion to Alexandre and Renato”, said the journalist.

