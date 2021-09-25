Caixa releases a loan of up to R$ 100,000 for workers

THE Federal Savings Bank announced a credit line of up to R$ 100,000 that can be released even for those whose name has been denied by the credit protection agencies, SPC and Serasa.

The new loan will be offered at low interest rates and with less paperwork. The bank’s intention is to invest in financial products that move the country’s economy. Those interested in contracting the service must leave an asset in the institution’s possession as a pledge.

Among the goods accepted as a pledge to contract credit are: jewelry, watches, valuable pens, paintings and antiques. In this sense, if the applicant does not pay the loan installments, the asset will be auctioned to pay the debt.

The financial institution also informs that the balance in the Employment Compensation Fund accounts (FGTS) can be used as a pledge when contracting the money.

The material used as collateral is valued and, according to its price, the money is automatically released after the loan contract is signed. In this way, as soon as the citizen finishes paying off the debt, the property returns to the owner.

With respect to the FGTS balance, the money returns to the holder’s Guarantee Fund account.

How to apply for a loan from Caixa for debtors?

Check out the step by step below and see how to apply for the institution’s credit line:

Attend a Caixa Econômica Federal branch; Present the valuable asset as collateral; Inform the RG, CPF and proof of residence to register; The granted asset will be appraised by a bank agent who will determine the loan amount; Next, negotiate the loan conditions, such as the term, installments and interest; After approval, contact Caixa at the service terminals or telephone 0800 726 8068.

It is noteworthy that through these channels, it is also possible to request the issuance of bank slips and other information about the credit line.