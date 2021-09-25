Caixa releases PIS/Pasep withdrawals to workers, see who can

Caixa Econômica Federal makes the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep quotas available to workers. Quotas refer to workers or heirs in the event of the death of a worker who worked between 1971 and 1988.

To be able to access the balance, it is necessary to pay attention to the deadlines, as the withdrawal of quotas will be available until May 2015 and if the worker or heir fails to withdraw the amounts, the amount will be transferred to the Union’s coffers.

In total, there are about R$ 22.8 billion, in this amount, many workers do not even know that they have the right to receive.

How to withdraw the PIS/Pasep balance

The worker who has a citizen card and password can go to self-service, lotteries and Caixa Aqui correspondents to make the withdrawal, remember that in this situation, the withdrawal limit is R$ 3 million.

If the employee has had a savings account or a Caixa checking account, it is possible that the balance has already been made available in the employee’s account, simply by moving the balance from the respective account.

However, workers who do not have a Caixa account or a citizen card must go to the nearest Caixa branch, presenting an official document with a photo to request the redemption of their quotas. Remember that it is necessary to have worked between R$ 1971 to R$ 1988.

Heirs can also withdraw

If the worker has died, the heirs can withdraw the quotas at any Caixa branch, for this, it will be necessary to present documents proving the worker’s death as well as the relationship with the deceased, such as the death certificate, as well such as the personal identity and certificate of dependents entitled to pension for death, issued by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).