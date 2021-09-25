Calderano is gold in Doha and wins the biggest table tennis title in Brazil – 25/09/2021

Hugo Calderano won today (25) the most relevant title in the history of table tennis in Brazil. The 25-year-old player was crowned champion of the WTT Star Contender of Doha, stage of the World Tour held in Qatar. In the final, he beat Darko Jorgic, from Slovenia, 4 sets to 2.

Due to the pandemic, the sport’s world circuit had its calendar reduced last season and this current season, with the Star Contender of Doha being one of the main events. In a comparison to tennis, it’s as if Hugo Calderano has won a Masters 1,000 today.

On the way to the title, the Brazilian won five matches. He passed by Paraguayan Marcelo Aguirre (65th in the ranking, 3 to 0), the Korean Jonghoon Lim (75th, 3 to 1), the Frenchman Simon Gauzy (19th, 3 to 1), the English Liam Pitchford (15th, 4 to 1 ) and, finally, Jorgic, who is number 25 in the world. Calderano is currently in eighth place. Of the seven ahead of him in the ranking, only German Ovtcharov, seventh, played in the tournament.

Despite the career that has consolidated him for some time as the best table tennis player in the history of Brazil, Calderano still didn’t have a title of this size. Until then, his only two golds in singles on the circuit had been in Brazil, in 2013 and 2017, in an open tournament (of lesser expression). In the first of these achievements, he became the youngest winner of a stage so far.

In his curriculum, he also has silver medals in the Qatar Opens in 2018 and Austria in 2016, as well as bronzes in events including major expressions, such as the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals in 2018. Calderano also collects four gold medals in Pan American Games, two in singles, one in men’s doubles and one in teams.