Camaquã has a significant increase in active cases of Covid-19

This Friday, September 24, Camaquã had seven new confirmed cases of Covid-19. The data brought new increases in active Covid-19 cases, which are now 53.

In twenty days, the city went from just five to 53 active cases of the disease. The new cases registered today are from patients between 7 and 71 years of age.

To date, the city has had a total of 7,782 confirmed cases and 7,579 patients recovered from the disease.

At the moment, there are 89 patients with symptoms of the disease being monitored, as it has also increased in recent weeks.

There were 150 deaths related to the disease. Click here and check out today’s newsletter.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has three beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and three in clinical beds.

Vaccination in Camaquã

The city of Camaquã started a new stage of vaccination against Covid-19 this week. The population aged 16 or over without comorbidities is now immunized.

The application of the first dose of the immunizing agent is applied at the Viégas Immunization Center, located next to the Urban Social Center.

The application of the second dose for those who received the immunization from Fiocruz/AstraZeneca, will be for those who made the first dose until the 3rd of July. Pfizer’s vaccine will be applied to those who have been immunized with the first dose by July 20th.

The Butantan/CoronaVac vaccine follows the predetermined date on the vaccine card, with the date written in pencil.

Covid-19 in Brazil

