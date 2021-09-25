Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo reveal how the actor’s first foray was | famous

Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo do not hide the special affection they have for Êta Mundo Bom!, a soap opera where they acted together as Mafalda and Romeu. It was in the plot of Walcyr Carrasco that the couple met and fell in love. They’ve even said this to Gshow. What they still hadn’t told was how the first “movement” took place for the couple to move out of fiction and into reality.

Camila and Klebber were invited to the podcast Donos da Razão, with Foquinha and André Brandt, and during the chat they revealed this and much more!

During the podcast, Klebber recalled when he and Camila started getting involved. After nine months with her recording the soap opera, the actress had ended a relationship and the fact that she was single sparked the interest of the actor who decided to invest in his co-worker:

“We didn’t look at each other’s faces, then, all of a sudden… There was something going on and nobody explained. Everyone noticed,” recalls Klebber.

“Everyone knew we were looking at each other, but we didn’t realize it ourselves”, completes Camila.

Friends were the main motivators for them to start dating. Until one day, while Camila was in the makeup room, Klebber took advantage of her closed eyes and gave her a kiss on the neck, saying:

“There will be no way! Now that you’re done, I know the line must be long, but I’m going to have to be the first now, okay?”

Klebber’s unexpected words surprised Camila: “He said he was first in line! I didn’t know where to stick my face! I don’t even know what I said… Then after one of these I got married, right?”

And Klebber adds: “After a little kiss on the neck, talking in the ear…”

