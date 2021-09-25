Carla Diaz explains Suzane’s “three versions” in Richthofen movies

if carla diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt deliver good performances like Suzane von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos, in the films that adapt the Von Richthofen Case to fiction The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents, of Amazon Prime Video, it is thanks to an extensive work of study of characters, which included a workshop dedicated to the study of videos, documents, research and reports on criminals. O Omelet talked with the actors, who told more about the process.

“This character was a big challenge in my career”, explained Diaz. “It was like I played three versions of her, because we have two films that tell the same case, under two different eyes, except that in one of them, we have the character narrating in court. In other words, the court is years later, with a different perspective, so I think this character also ends up taking a different approach”, he added.

“In this workshop in which we participated, it was a whole day listening to the records of the process and seeing images of reconstitution”, recalled Bittencourt. “From the testimonies, I could pick up some gestures, I could see that Daniel was a very meticulous guy, he had a lot of precision in his movements, so that helped me a lot, besides noticing that he is a more shy guy, due to his body expression”, completed.

“It wasn’t a character that had a lot of visual appeal, it didn’t have a lot of reference”, continued the actor, who recalled the role given to Suzane in the media coverage of the crimes. For Bittencourt, it was gratifying to hear from the assistant of Ilana Casoy, co-writer of the film alongside Raphael Montes and a criminologist with years of experience on the case, whose performance reminded him clearly of Daniel. “It was positive feedback, because I didn’t start from a visual construction, I went within what I believed, within the scripts, and I’m glad that whoever saw it could say that it was aligned”, analyzed.

For Diaz, having access to material related to the processes was a differential. “All the material from the case files, all this material that Ilana Casoy brought to us in workshops, was very important, because there we were able to get closer to the story, and make this character construction. It was a very intense work. , very dense”, analyzed the actress. “First of all, we had to distance ourselves from our personal judgment, because otherwise, we wouldn’t be able to accurately interpret these three versions of the character. So, as an artist, I took all the references that we thought necessary, but it also has the interpretive side, because we are talking about an audiovisual dramaturgy”.

Focused exclusively on versions by Daniel Cravinhos and Suzane von Richthofen, each feature is approximately 80 minutes long and tells a different point of view of the couple’s history. The scripts are based on information contained in the case file that ended with the conviction of the two for the death of Suzane’s parents.

According to the film’s creative team, the decision to launch two productions was the solution found so that the material is faithful to what is narrated in the documents. The initial plan was for both films to be shown in alternate sessions in the same movie theaters, what was discarded with the covid-19 pandemic.

The production of the films has nothing to do with Suzane Von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos and is based entirely on the testimonies in the case file. As a result, they received no production money and will not receive anything after release.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Fatherss have direction of Mauritius Eça (Apnea and Carousel) and script signed by Ilana Casoy, criminologist, writer and greatest expert in serial killers do Brasil, together with Raphael Montes, Brazilian writer of detective literature.

The cast still brings Allan Souza Lima, Kauan Ceglio, Leonardo Medeiros, Vera Zimmermann, Augusto Madeira, Debora Duboc, Marcelo Várzea, Fernanda Viacava, Gabi Lopes and Taiguara Nazareth. For the role of Suzane, Carla Diaz stated that was inspired by productions such as Mechanical Orange and The Silence of the Lambs.