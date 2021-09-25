Carla Diaz says she had to step away from ‘personal judgment’ to play Suzane von Richthofen

Brazil was shocked when, in 2002, engineer Manfred, 49, and psychiatrist Marísia, 50, were brutally murdered at the behest of their daughter Suzane von Richthofen, then 18 years old. The case resurfaced with the release of the films “The girl who killed her parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, which tell two versions of the crime. Actress Carla Diaz plays the daughter of the murdered couple in both productions.

According to researchers, next to her boyfriend Daniel Cravinhos, Suzane von Richthofen plotted the murder of her parents, which was carried out on October 31, 2002. The objective was one: the search for money. The crime was committed by Daniel and his brother Christian. The two killed Suzane’s parents inside the family’s house, in an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo. In court, Suzane said she was induced by her boyfriend to commit the crime.

Suzane and Daniel in theaters

Daniel Cravinho (in the center of the image) was Suzane von Richthofen’s boyfriend at the time of the crime reproduction

In an interview with newspaper Extra, actress Carla Diaz said that she had to step away from her personal judgment to play Suzane von Richthofen in the movies. “I needed the detachment of my personal judgment from crime and the real story because, if not, I wouldn’t be able to play this character in two films that tell the same story but with totally different eyes. Scripts were our most important north.” , said.

Daniel Cravinhos is played by actor Leonardo Bittencourt. Both Leonardo and Carla Diaz commented in the Extra interview that the court scenes, during the trial of the accused, were the most emotional to film. According to the artists, the setting was very faithful to reality and the text was very strong.

According to screenwriter Raphael Montes and director Maurício Eça, the crime scenes, one of the most difficult moments to film, were only made at the end of the shooting of both films, as it was important for the actors to experience the entire process of the characters.

Where to watch?

The films were released by Amazon, on Prime Video, this Thursday night (23). “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” portrays Daniel’s version. “The boy who killed my parents” is how Suzane tells the story. In practice, Suzane says she was induced by Daniel to commit the crime. See the trailer below: