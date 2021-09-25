Cartoonist Ota, famous by ‘Mad’ magazine, dies at age 67

This Friday (24), the cartoonist, comic book artist and editor Ota, who has been active since the 1970s and has been prominent in the Brazilian edition of the humor magazine “Mad”, died. Otacílio Costa d’Assunção Barros, born in Rio de Janeiro in 1954, was 67 years old.

The illustrator’s body was found in his apartment at Rua Ernani Cotrim, in Tijuca, North Zone of Rio. The death, caused by a sudden episode, was confirmed to GLOBO by the family. Ota felt bad on Wednesday (22) and complained to the owner of the restaurant where he had lunch every day, but he returned home normally. As he lived alone and did not return to the establishment in the following days, the owner of the place, along with the neighbors, found it strange and called the family. When they broke down the apartment door, they found the artist dead.

The oldest child among five siblings, Ota had a close relationship with his mother, his sister Constança and her two nephews, her children, André d’Assunção and Iaci d’Assunção. André says that his uncle’s life was very intense and that he considers it an encyclopedia on editorial production.

— Ota’s characters were his life. Reality mingled with fantasy and being close to him was seeing references to real life mixed with the imaginary world. His personal life was fully reflected in art. One of the things that I found most striking about him was the amount of people he gave the opportunity to launch.

This characteristic, of giving a chance to new talent, is reinforced by the journalist and specialist in humor drawing, Ricky Goodwin, his personal friend and co-worker.

— Not only did many new people start publishing professionally in the magazines they edited, but it also made room for veterans who had nowhere to publish their comics.

Goodwin and Ota became friends in college and did many projects together. He says that, at times, it was difficult to keep up with the artist’s creative and emotional speed and that, at the time of Orkut, there was a community that brought together the people he had fought with.

“Ota could be irascible but he was almost always amazing. The Amazing Ota. It’s a huge absurdity that he, for everything he’s done and for his genius, hasn’t had – especially in recent years – greater recognition. His final times were no jobs and no money. Although it continued producing, non-stop. Comics are still marginalized in Brazil, and Ota, a being of comics, lived a life on the sidelines, a memory for everyone who grew up with MAD, but with no space for his current production and his experience as an editor — he vents.

For the comic artist and screenwriter Arnaldo Branco, the importance of Ota in the Brazilian scene is great:

“His importance is tremendous. It was the first contact of several generations with graphic humor, thanks to his work on “Mad”, which was like a “Pasquim” for teenagers. Outside his work as a translator and editor of several national and foreign comics — says Branco. ‘He greatly influenced my work. Every economic, let’s say, line designer owes a lot to Ota. He encouraged me to be direct, raw and infamous.

Branco adds that he met Ota as soon as he started publishing:

“He was a figure, crazy and sweet.” He was loved by everyone on the scene, I never heard anyone say a negative word about him.

Marcelo Martinez, screenwriter, cartoonist and graphic designer, says that “Ota was the fastest cartoonist in the west”.

— He was able, in the middle of a conversation, to pull out a pen, draw a joke on a napkin and put it back in his pocket in his vest: ‘I’ll clean it later.’ But the drawing was ready! recalls Martinez. “Ota organized a lot of events. He launched a lot of people in the market, always repeating that “to get good, you have to publish it. Because the guy sees the work in print and understands what could be better”.

Martinez adds that “for all of us, Ota was immortal.”

— I met Ota at a lecture, when I was in my first period at college, in 1990. In the end, I asked him to show my drawings. He said “prepare a material and take it to the publisher.” I did that and got there a week later, with the folder neat. He: “Well, I’m going out for lunch, but let me see: not that, not that, yes. Leave it here and go later to get the check.” – remember. “I’m out of action.” I lose my first editor, the guy who bet on my jokes, who called me to ask for a tip on typographic fonts and mended the conversation with ideas from crazy magazines he would never do.

The animator, cartoonist, illustrator and comic artist Allan Sieber remembers with joy how Ota was a “figure”, a great comic book collector and a power plant, he never stopped.

— There was a time when he had two apartments, one just for comics and the other, which he lived in, was also already packed. I admired his rhythm, he was really a powerhouse. And a real crazy person. For example, he would go into the shower with his clothes on, take a shower with them, wash himself and at the same time wash the clothes and then leave all wet and the clothes would dry on his body, so the clothes would already get ironed – he remembers.

Fabiane Langona, cartoonist and comic book artist, considered Ota a godfather and says that he practically became literate with his work.

— He was the one who opened the doors for me to the perception of a world where we could write a lot and draw less, not drawing with that academicism of great draftsmen. We can be big and wonderful, as he was, drawing in a pure and authentic way – he says.

According to Sidney Gusman, an expert in comics and graphic humor, Ota is present in many chapters of the history of native comics and, in his opinion, when the artist arrives at Vechy, he is the greatest part of his career, as a screenwriter and, especially, as an editor .

Trajectory

Graduated in journalism at UFRJ, ota joined the iconic Editora Brasil-América Latina (EBAL) in 1970, remaining until the end of 1973, when he joined Editora Vecchi. In the same year, he published three editions of the magazine “Os Birutas” by the publisher Górrion, whose characters were also published as daily strips between 1972 and 73. At the same time, he collaborated with underground publications such as “A Roulette”, “Virus” and “The fly”.

In 1974 he became the editor responsible for the Brazilian version of the American humor magazine “Mad”, which would mark his career. In the national edition of the title, he published the popular “Reports Ota”, where he signed art and text, combining simple strokes and biting jokes to give his sarcastic vision to current themes.

He would remain in the position while the magazine changed publisher, passing by Record (1984-2000), Mythos (2000-2006) and Panini (2008). Upon leaving Panini, he declared that he would auction off the entire collection related to “Mad”.

Cover of “The Ota report on sex” Photo: Reproduction

Ota was also editor of the cult horror magazine “Spektro” from 1977, until Vecchi closed in 1983. In 1984, he published the book “The erotic comic by Carlos Zéfiro” for Record, an analysis that helped to establish the recognition around the “catechisms”.

Passionate about the history of comics, he was responsible for the reissues of “Luluzinha” and “Recruta Zero” by Pixel, in addition to being responsible for the collection of albums of the character Asterix by Record.

In 1994, he received the award for Best Independent Magazine in the Troféu HQ Mix for the title “Revista do Ota”, which had only one issue. In 2005, he wrote a column about comics in Jornal do Brasil and, in the following year, began publishing the strip Concursino for the Folha Dirigida newspaper.

She independently published the e-book “The Bipolar Girl – The Beginning of It All” in 2016. In 2020, crowdfunding for the paper publication of the series, which is awaiting release, was successful.

His last public work began four months ago: in June 2021, he started publishing strips about university life on the website of Faculdade Campos Elíseos, in São Paulo.