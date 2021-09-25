Cartoonist Ota, from Mad Magazine, is found dead at home in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Cartoonist Otacílio Costa d’Assunção Barros, known as Ota, was found dead this Friday (24) in his apartment on Rua Ernani Cotrim, in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio. He was 67 years old.

The death was confirmed by friends and colleagues from Ota to g1. Neighbors had been out of contact with the cartoonist for five days, and firefighters were called. Arriving at the scene they found the artist dead. The corporation confirmed that it was triggered and the door had to be broken down.

Graduated in journalism, Ota was the editor responsible for the Brazilian version of the humor magazine Mad for 34 years.

Responsible for cartoons, cartoons and editing hundreds of issues of the publication, which went through three different publishers (Vecchi, Record, Mythos/Panini), he was assigned to handle only the national content part of the publication in its latest incarnation.

The relationship was short-lived. In 2008, at the beginning of the magazine’s fourth incarnation, he left office for disagreeing with the directions taken.

At the time, in an interview with g1, he said however that it was “a mistake” to think that he had only made “Mad”. “I’m a journalist by training, as well as a cartoonist, and I’ve participated in more than 200 publications, or maybe 300. I lost count,” he said.

Throughout his career, he also worked in publications such as “Jornal do Brasil” and “Folha Dirigida” and had a video site that parodied YouTube, OtaTube. In 1994, he received the award for best independent magazine in the HQ Mix Trophy, the most important in the national comic, for the creation of “Revista do Ota”.