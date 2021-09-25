Cartoonist Ota is found dead in his apartment – Culture

O cartoonist Otacílio Costa d’Asunção Barros, known as Ota, was found dead this Friday, 24, in his apartment, in the neighborhood of Tijuca, in Rio. He was 67 years old. According to neighbors, the artist had not been seen for five days. Firefighters were called and, after breaking down the door of his apartment, Ota was found dead.

A journalist by profession, Ota directed the Brazilian version of humor magazine mad for 34 years – he edited more than 300 issues of the publication and ended up becoming one of its attractions with the Ota Report. His house, by the way, served as the magazine’s editorial staff for a long time, until he left the command in 2008, after disagreeing with the publication’s new directions.

Ota worked at Mad in the various publishers that launched it here, such as the former Vecchi, as well as Record and Panini, always in charge of taking care of the national content that was added to foreign texts and drawings. Ota was also the depository of the works of the artists who left their originals – handmade, with gouache on parchment paper – in his house, names like Nani, Angeli, Carlos Chagas and Ique.

The cartoonist also worked on the Jornal do Brasil and on Directed Sheet, in addition to creating a YouTube channel, OtaTube, where he presented satirical videos. In 1994, it received the award for best independent magazine in the HQ Mix Trophy, the most important in the national comic, for the creation of Revista do Ota.