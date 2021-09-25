Case records disappear, reappear and expose underreporting

Last Saturday (18), Brazil set a record for new covid-19 cases. Two days later, the country registered negative numbers of diagnoses. At least 15 states have recently reported instabilities in entering data into the national system. More than a year after the start of the pandemic, Brazil still has high underreporting in numbers, especially of mild cases of the disease.

Second survey of UOL, Acre, Amazonas, Bahia, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pará, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Tocantins reported problems dealing with the e-SUS Notifica platform, where all diagnoses and mild cases of covid-19 are recorded.

On September 8, the system underwent an update, according to the Ministry of Health. already vaccinated”, and more fields related to testing.

The change took place in the so-called API (acronym for Application Programming Interface) which is a programming standard that allows communication between systems. Through API, states are able to collect data from covid-19 cases entered by municipalities and hospitals.

However, since the change, the state health departments claim instability in the system and spend days entering low numbers of cases, until an “explosion” occurs due to the impoundment. There are also reports of duplicate data, which require cleaning and revising the numbers down.

However, a more recent issue identified after the e-SUS changes was with data being “found” by the secretariats. With the old API, some cases registered by the municipalities simply did not appear to the states. With the update, they emerged.

The most glaring example happened in Rio de Janeiro last Saturday, when it “found” more than 92,000 cases not computed by the state system. Of these, about 38% occurred in 2020.

Days earlier, on September 9, the state had already reported another 17,736 cases dammed up from previous weeks due to changes in the e-SUS.

The insertion of Saturday’s retroactive numbers led the country to register 125,053 diagnoses that day, the highest number in the entire pandemic. Until then, the record had been on June 23, with 114,139.

São Paulo was the state that most notified problems, including with another system: the Sivep-Influenza, which registers serious cases and deaths. On the 20th, the state health department reported that the balance of deaths was “lower than expected due to instability in the Sivep service”.

Until the last 22nd, two weeks after the changes in the system, two more states reported difficulties: Santa Catarina and Acre. The first registered more than 15 thousand diagnoses “that had been notified by the municipalities, but that were not being counted in the national system”.

Acre, in turn, in addition to identifying problems in the e-SUS, reported having found 18 deaths registered in the municipalities in the SIM (Mortality Information System), but which were not included in the state count.

Bahia reported instability on September 11th and 21st and in both records it stressed that the failure is “recurring since the launch of the new version, on September 8th, 2021”.

To UOL, the Ministry of Health said the changes in the e-SUS are to “better meet surveillance actions”. The folder said that it carried out remote training with professionals who work with data extraction through the system and made itself available to provide support to anyone who had problems.

“However, so far, the ministry has not been approached by any state reporting problems,” he concludes. To the report, however, several states said they had reported the problems to the folder.

Negative numbers and duplicates

Two days after the artificial record, on the 20th, the country registered more than 2,000 negative cases of covid-19. That’s because Ceará removed 12,028 diagnoses that were registered in IntegraSUS, the state’s health platform.

With this, the country had 2,389 removed from more than 20 million diagnoses. Brazil had never registered negative numbers of cases since the creation of the consortium of press vehicles.

To UOL, Ceará justified with duplication of data. “Positive diagnoses for covid-19 were detected in e-SUS Notifica in people registered in the same period with different names in the Sivep-Influenza database. These people were counted as two positive cases,” he said in a statement.

Pará also reported having found duplications in patient records. “In the last few weeks, we had some difficulties with the e-SUS System such as frequent instability in the system and duplicity when saving tokens, and we also had instability when accessing Sivep”

Maranhão came to identify quadrupled cases of the same patient, who had their two doses of vaccines inserted in both the SI-PNI and the e-SUS. “When a citizen’s doses are entered into the SI-PNI, as a rule, the e-SUS should automatically block the inclusion of the same data in its system.”

Duplicates are constantly pointed out by the health secretariats and also by the Ministry of Health as the cause for differences in data at the municipal, state and federal levels.

According to Domingo Alves, a researcher at the Health Intelligence Laboratory, FMUSP-RP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo, in Ribeirão Preto), this mess in the data makes it difficult to observe the behavior of the pandemic in Brazil.

Even so, it is already possible to see the beginning of the increase in cases, possibly linked to the spread of the delta variant. “It is possible to notice already, even with all this mess of data, in this second half of September, a significant increase in the number of cases”, he says.

And he adds: “This change in behavior matches the forecasts of the spread of the delta here in Brazil, but it is still far short of what was predicted for the numbers of infections.”