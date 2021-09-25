Cashier deposits the 6th installment for new groups of workers

This weekend, Caixa will pay the 6th installment of the benefit for two groups: those born in May and in June.

This Saturday, 25/09, Caixa must deposit the 6th installment of emergency aid to another group of beneficiaries. The bank will transfer the corresponding amount to the general public who were born in May, as long as it is not part of the Bolsa Família program. On Sunday, September 26, the installment will be paid to the general public who have a birthday on June.

As before, program parcels have variable values. It all depends on the family composition of beneficiaries. This means that mothers who provide the home receive the maximum quota of R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150 per month. The other beneficiaries, with more than one member in the family group, are entitled to the average amount of R$250.

In case of doubts or problems related to emergency assistance, contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service usually operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the option of making inquiries and answering questions on Caixa and Dataprev’s website.

6th installment for the general public; check the dates

This Saturday and Sunday, September 25th and 26th, the payment of the 6th installment will also be made to beneficiaries who were born in May and June, respectively, as long as they are not part of Bolsa Família.

Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, they thus receive the 6th installment within the following deadlines: