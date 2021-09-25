Cassio completes 100 classics with the Corinthians shirt in this Saturday’s Drbi

Corinthians faces Palmeiras this Saturday night, starting at 7pm. The match, at Neo Química Arena, promises to be more special at least for one Corinthians player: Cassio. The goalkeeper will complete his 100th derby wearing Timão’s shirt.

The archer, who is considered an undisputed starter, has played 99 games so far against Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos. The achievement is 49.49%, with 37 wins, 36 draws and 26 defeats. Cássio conceded 95 goals in the duels, an average of 0.96 goals per game. On the other hand, he saw his line players scored 106 times – an average of 1.07 per game. In addition, the player took ten yellow cards and was sent off just once against Palmeiras.

The best performance of shirt 12 is against São Paulo. There were 40 games played against Morumbi’s team, with 16 wins, 15 draws and nine defeats – an improvement of 52.50%. There are 40 conceded goals and 49 scored goals.

Against Palmeiras, this Saturday’s opponent, the use is of exact 50%. There are 28 games played, with 11 wins, nine draws and eight defeats. The balance remains in the goals: 29 for each side.

Finally, against Santos the performance is unique below 50%: with ten wins, 12 draws and nine defeats, Timão has 45.16%. There are 26 goals conceded against 28 scored.

Cássio arrived at Corinthians at the end of 2011, making his debut in Paulista the following year. Since then, he is one of the main names in the cast and is considered one of the biggest idols in alvinegra history. In total, there are 548 games with the Corinthians shirt, with 521 wins, 170 draws and 127 defeats – an increase of 56.14%. Cássio conceded 460 goals (an average of 0.84 per game), took 34 yellow cards and was sent off three times.

Corinthians games in classics with Cassio

Games played: 99

Points Earned: 147

Benefit: 49.49%

Wins: 37

Ties: 36

Defeats: 26

Goal in favor: 106 (1.07 per game)

Goals against: 95 (0.96 per game)

Cassio’s goals: 0

Yellows for Cassius: 10

Cassius’s expulsions: 1

Corinthians games against Palmeiras with Cassio

Games played: 28

Points Earned: 42

Benefit: 50.00%

Wins: 11

Ties: 9

Defeats: 8

Goal in favor: 29 (1.04 per game)

Goals against: 29 (1.04 per game)

Cassio’s goals: 0

Yellows for Cassius: 5

Cassius’s expulsions: 1

Corinthians games against São Paulo with Cassio

Games played: 40

Points Earned: 63

Benefit: 52.50%

Wins: 16

Ties: 15

Defeats: 9

Goal in favor: 49 (1.23 per game)

Goals against: 40 (1.00 per game)

Cassio’s goals: 0

Yellows for Cassius: two

Cassius’s expulsions: 0

Corinthians games against Santos with Cassio

Games played: 31

Points Earned: 42

Benefit: 45.16%

Wins: 10

Ties: 12

Defeats: 9

Goal in favor: 28 (0.90 per game)

Goals against: 26 (0.84 per game)

Cassio’s goals: 0

Yellows for Cassius: 3

Cassius’s expulsions: 0

