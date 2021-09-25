Castan attacks VAR after Matos’s expulsion: “Against Vasco it’s a lion, but in our favor it’s a kitten” | Vasco

Brusque x Vasco’s troubled first-half refereeing angered Leandro Castan. On the way out to the break, the Vasco captain made the verb against the video referee, due to the expulsion of Léo Matos. The lateral received a red card, in an attacking move, for hitting his arm on Claudinho.

– VAR always harms Vasco. Against Vasco the VAR is a lion. In our favor, the VAR is always a kitten. It’s amazing how much it harms us. From now on we have to play with our hands tied. There is no such thing. Léo Matos was sent off for climbing the ball, attacking the ball, opened his arm, and unfortunately hit the guy. But this is football. We have to play tennis now,” Castan complained.

+ Central do Apito sees Vasco’s mistaken expulsion and VAR’s wrong line in Brusque’s disallowed goal

At Central do Apito, commentator Sandro Meira Ricci considered the expulsion of Léo Matos wrong.

The VAR, however, was protagonists in other moments of the first half. Early on, he correctly canceled a goal by Brusque, as Nonato was in an irregular position.

Sandro Meira Ricci explains wrongly drawn offside line in Brusque’s Edu goal disallowed

Another move, however, generated controversy. Soon after the expulsion of Léo Matos, Brusque scored a goal with Edu. The arbitration, marked an impediment by Jhon Cley at the origin of the bid, after review by the VAR. However, when the image was shown, Sandro Meira Ricci considered that the drawn line was wrong.