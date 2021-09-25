CBF announces the call-up of three Corinthians players for the Under-18 Team; see list

Friday night was good news for Corinthians base. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the squad for a training period with the Brazilian Under-18 team.

Among those called up, three Corinthians players are on the list: defenders Robert Renan and Lucas Belezi and attacking midfielder Keven Vinicius. The list, which includes athletes born in 2003, refers to a training period at Granja Comary, aiming at the South American U-20 Conmebol, which takes place in 2023.

Coach Dudu Patetuci explained that the preparation also serves as a way to observe the players more closely for the tournament that takes place in 2023.

“These stages of preparation are very important for us to continue the observation and development of the players of the 03 generation, with thoughts turned to the South American in 2023. The project of the teams from odd years, launched by Branco in 2018, was fundamental for us to achieve this accompany more athletes, give them more shooting,” he explained to CBF.

Check out all the summoned

Goalkeepers:

Kauã – Flamengo Regatta Club

Mycael – Club Athletico Paranaense

Thiago Beltrame – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

Defenders:

João Pedro – Club Athletico Paranaense

Lucas Belezi – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Robert – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Weverton – Sports Club Cruise

Sides:

Andre Dhominique – Sports Club Bahia

Lucas Kawan – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

Cuiabano – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

Patryck – São Paulo Football Club

Half campers:

Alexsander – Fluminense Football Club

Andrey – Vasco da Gama Regatta Club

Juninho – Club Athletico Paranaense

Keven – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Marlon Gomes – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Weslley – Santos Futebol Clube

Attackers:

Kevin – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Marcos Leonardo – Santos Futebol Clube

Matheus Martins – Fluminense Footbal Club

Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas

Sávio – Clube Atlético Mineiro

Werton – Flamengo Regatta Club

