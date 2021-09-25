CBF announces the call-up of three Corinthians players for the Under-18 Team; see list

Friday night was good news for Corinthians base. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the squad for a training period with the Brazilian Under-18 team.
Among those called up, three Corinthians players are on the list: defenders Robert Renan and Lucas Belezi and attacking midfielder Keven Vinicius. The list, which includes athletes born in 2003, refers to a training period at Granja Comary, aiming at the South American U-20 Conmebol, which takes place in 2023.
Coach Dudu Patetuci explained that the preparation also serves as a way to observe the players more closely for the tournament that takes place in 2023.
“These stages of preparation are very important for us to continue the observation and development of the players of the 03 generation, with thoughts turned to the South American in 2023. The project of the teams from odd years, launched by Branco in 2018, was fundamental for us to achieve this accompany more athletes, give them more shooting,” he explained to CBF.
Check out all the summoned
Goalkeepers:
- Kauã – Flamengo Regatta Club
- Mycael – Club Athletico Paranaense
- Thiago Beltrame – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
Defenders:
- João Pedro – Club Athletico Paranaense
- Lucas Belezi – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
- Robert – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
- Weverton – Sports Club Cruise
Sides:
- Andre Dhominique – Sports Club Bahia
- Lucas Kawan – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
- Cuiabano – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
- Patryck – São Paulo Football Club
Half campers:
- Alexsander – Fluminense Football Club
- Andrey – Vasco da Gama Regatta Club
- Juninho – Club Athletico Paranaense
- Keven – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
- Marlon Gomes – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama
- Weslley – Santos Futebol Clube
Attackers:
- Kevin – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
- Marcos Leonardo – Santos Futebol Clube
- Matheus Martins – Fluminense Footbal Club
- Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas
- Sávio – Clube Atlético Mineiro
- Werton – Flamengo Regatta Club
